Times Developments Launches 2Nd Phase Of Avelin In New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Times Developments has announced the launch of the second phase of its residential project, Avelin, located in New Cairo near Al Rehab City. This phase features fully finished units, with delivery scheduled for 2028.





With 30% of already completed, the second phase spans a significant area within the development. The new residential units boast modern designs and are complemented by a range of amenities, including expansive green spaces, swimming pools, recreational areas, and commercial and administrative spaces. These features are designed to provide residents with a fully integrated and premium living environment.





Ahmed El Sergany, CEO of Times Developments, stated:“The launch of the second phase of Avelin reinforces our commitment to delivering residential units that meet the highest global quality standards.”





El Sergany also emphasized the company's ongoing efforts to expand its projects and create sustainable value that enhances the quality of life in communities. He revealed that Times Developments follows a unique strategy of initiating construction before offering projects for sale, ensuring timely delivery and quality execution.





Avelin is part of Times Developments' broader plan to strengthen its presence in Egypt's real estate market and contribute to the creation of sustainable urban communities. Through its projects, the company aims to support Egypt's Vision 2030 by enhancing the quality of life and raising housing standards in emerging areas.