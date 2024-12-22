Pushpa 2 Stampede: CCTV Footage Shows Cops Escorting Allu Arjun Out Of Theatre After CM Reddy's Claims

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Telugu Allu Arjun reportedly stayed in the theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4, despite being advised to leave following a stampede in which a woman lost her life, according to officials.

At a press on the 2024 annual round-up, City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand shared a created by the police showing the scene during the stampede, PTI reported.

The video, compiled from news channels and cellphone footage, indicates that Allu Arjun stayed in the theatre until midnight during the stampede incident on December 4.

While Police Commissioner C.V. Anand did not comment on the video, he suggested that the media could draw its own conclusions. A police official outlined the sequence of events from that night, stating that he and others informed Allu Arjun's manager about the woman's death and the escalating situation, but were not allowed to meet the actor.

“Allu Arjun's staff members told them that they would convey the matter to the actor but did not do so,” he said.

The official said he later managed to reach the actor, told him about the woman's death and asked him to leave the theatre so that the fans don't harm each other while trying to catch a glimpse of him.

The official also told the actor that security arrangements would be made for his exit.

However, the actor said he would go only after watching the film, the police official said.

“Later, accompanied by a senior officer, the official went inside and brought the actor out,” he said.