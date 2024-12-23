Georgian PM Demands Zourabichvili Resign by December 29
(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated on Sunday that Leader Salome Zourabichvili must get out of her office before December 29, as anti-government demonstrators pursue in the South Caucasus nation for about a month.
“President Zourabichvili will have to leave office on Dec. 29. Let’s see where she continues her life – behind bars or outside. I believe she has enough sense to avoid violating the Criminal Code,” Kobakhidze said to a press briefing in the capital Tbilisi, public broadcaster 1TV stated.
The prime minister comment come a day following Zourabichvili repeated her calls for new elections in the nation, in addition to her readiness to discuss the problem with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
On December 29, ex-footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili will be inaugurated as Georgia’s sixth leader. The 53 years old, the only candidate on the election, won on December 14 following a vote by a 300 seats electoral college that changed direct leadership election in 2017.
