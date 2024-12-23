Fidan stresses Syria's unity, calls for global engagement with its new administration

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan declared on Sunday that Syria’s territorial integrity is “non-negotiable” and firmly stated that the PKK/YPG has no place in the country.



“This is not a time to wait and see. We must take action. The territorial integrity of Syria is non-negotiable. We want to reiterate that there is no place for the PKK/YPG in Syria,” Fidan said during a joint press conference in Damascus with Ahmed al Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration.



He accused the PKK/YPG of occupying Syrian lands and exploiting the country’s natural resources. “In today's meeting, I once again saw how determined the Syrian people are in their fight against the PKK/YPG. The PKK/YPG must dissolve itself as soon as possible,” Fidan added.



Fidan expressed hope that his visit would inspire other nations to strengthen ties with Syria’s new leadership. He called on Arab nations and the international community to engage with the administration, emphasizing that Syria’s darkest days are behind and brighter times lie ahead.



This comes after Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, following the fall of Damascus to anti-regime forces, marking the end of the Baath Party’s 61-year rule.

