Row Erupts Over Distribution Of Non-Vegetarian Food At Kannada Sahitya Sammelana In Mandya

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A heated confrontation unfolded on Sunday during the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Karnataka's Mandya after members of progressive groups distributed non-vegetarian food, contrary to the event's tradition of serving only vegetarian meals.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the conclave's final day. Progressive groups had earlier advocated for the inclusion of non-vegetarian options. Despite their request, organizers adhered to the of serving vegetarian meals, a longstanding tradition at the Sammelana.

Viral Captures the Clash

A video captured members of progressive groups setting up stalls offering non-vegetarian dishes alongside the official vegetarian spread. Authorities intervened swiftly, confiscating the non-vegetarian food, which led to a confrontation between the police and those distributing the meals.

The exchange sparked a brief commotion, with heated arguments between the two sides. However, the situation was brought under control after police intervention. Sources at the event noted that tensions eventually subsided.

Despite the controversy, the All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was hailed as a grand celebration of the Kannada language and culture. Hosted in Mandya for the first time in 30 years, the event attracted an estimated six lakh attendees over its three days, setting a new record for participation.

On Sunday, the conclave's final day, thousands of Kannada enthusiasts flooded the venue, filling every available space. The main stage, which hosted key sessions, was packed to capacity, while overflow crowds gathered at alternative stages nearby.

Other attractions, including the exhibition hall, bookstore, food court, and commercial stalls, experienced nonstop activity as visitors explored various aspects of Kannada literature and culture. The roads to Mandya buzzed with traffic as people arrived from across the region to join the celebrations.

A Vibrant Gathering

Participants from diverse backgrounds-including children, seniors, students, and farmers-contributed to the vibrant atmosphere. Over three days, the Sammelana became a testament to the enduring love for Kannada language and literature, culminating in a memorable closing day full of energy and enthusiasm.