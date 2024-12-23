Trump discusses Putin’s interest in holding meeting to address Ukraine conflict
12/23/2024 12:46:50 AM
(MENAFN) On Sunday, US President-elect Donald trump shared that Russian Leader Vladimir Putin shows eagerness to meet with him soon to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible,” Trump stated while speaking at an event in Arizona.
“We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible,” he remarked further.
Throughout his campaign for re-election, Trump consistently promises to resolve the Ukraine war within 24 hours if he takes office again.
“The number of soldiers being killed… It’s a flat plane, and the bullets are going, and there are powerful bullets, powerful guns. The only thing that’s going to stop them is a human body,” Trump declared during his speech.
Trump is scheduled to assume his role in the White House in January.
Earlier in the month, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, accompanied by French Leader Emmanuel Macron.
