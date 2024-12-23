Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When Can Fans Start Watching The Netflix Web Series In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The much-awaited Squid Game Season 2 will release on on December 26. It will be released at different timings depending on time zones, catering to a wide range of rams worldwide. Read on to find out when Indian fans can start watching it.

Season 2 of the web series will focus more on the journey of Gi-hun, the protagonist from Season 1. After emerging as the winner in the first season, Gi-hun faces immense trauma and guilt, preventing him from enjoying his prize money.

| 'What If...?' Season 3: When and how to watch it

Refusing to reunite with his daughter in America, he decides to return to the survival games with the intention of uncovering their origins and ending the deadly competition.

Creator Hwang has shared that this season will focus on Gi-hun's transformation and his mission to dismantle the games. It promises intense drama , gripping moments and a deeper exploration of the characters' struggles in the face of life-threatening challenges.

Unlike its first season, which had nine episodes, Squid Game Season 2 will feature seven. This reduced episode count is because Seasons 2 and 3 were developed together.

| Is All We Imagine As Light on OTT? Where to stream Payal Kapadia's film?

According to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Episode 7 is a natural stopping point for the storyline, making it a suitable conclusion for the second season. Netflix will release all seven episodes on the same day, ensuring fans can binge-watch the entire season.

Squid Game Season 2: How to Watch

Indian fans can stream Squid Game Season 2 exclusively on Netflix from 12:30 p.m. IST on December 26. The series will be available in multiple languages with subtitles for its diverse global audience.

Squid Game: Season 3

Netflix has also confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will be released in 2025, although an exact date is yet to be announced. Post-production for the third season is currently underway.