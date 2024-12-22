Trainee Cop Dies Of Bullet Wound At Training Centre In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Sentry Babu Ram, who was guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, reportedly fired upon Mohammad Sareer, an under training recruit, in the wee hours on Sunday, they said.

Sareer, a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district, died on the spot, officials said, adding that Babu has been disarmed and is being questioned.

