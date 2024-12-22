Trainee Cop Dies Of Bullet Wound At Training Centre In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal
Date
12/22/2024 3:12:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A trainee cop was killed at a Police training institute in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired by a sentry, officials said on Sunday.
Sentry Babu Ram, who was guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, reportedly fired upon Mohammad Sareer, an under training recruit, in the wee hours on Sunday, they said.
Sareer, a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district, died on the spot, officials said, adding that Babu RAM has been disarmed and is being questioned.
