Trainee Cop Dies Of Bullet Wound At Training Centre In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

12/22/2024 3:12:35 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A trainee cop was killed at a Police training institute in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired by a sentry, officials said on Sunday.

Sentry Babu Ram, who was guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, reportedly fired upon Mohammad Sareer, an under training recruit, in the wee hours on Sunday, they said.

Sareer, a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district, died on the spot, officials said, adding that Babu RAM has been disarmed and is being questioned.

Kashmir Observer

