Erdogan Expected To Visit Syria Amid Evolving Turkish-Syrian Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reportedly considering a visit to Syria, marking a significant development in relations between the two countries. This was stated by Turkey's Chargé d'Affaires in Syria, Burhan Koroglu, according to Azernews .

Koroglu mentioned that Erdogan's visit might take place following Foreign Hakan Fidan's upcoming trip to Damascus. However, he did not disclose the date of the potential visit.

Commenting on the evolving ties, Koroglu remarked that Turkish-Syrian relations could resemble those during the Ottoman era, signaling a shift towards closer cooperation.

This announcement follows Erdogan's earlier statement that Hakan Fidan would travel to Damascus. Prior to this, the head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization, İbrahim Kalın, also visited Syria.