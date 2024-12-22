Erdogan Expected To Visit Syria Amid Evolving Turkish-Syrian Relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reportedly considering
a visit to Syria, marking a significant development in relations
between the two countries. This was stated by Turkey's Chargé
d'Affaires in Syria, Burhan Koroglu, according to
Azernews .
Koroglu mentioned that Erdogan's visit might take place
following Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's upcoming trip to Damascus.
However, he did not disclose the date of the potential visit.
Commenting on the evolving ties, Koroglu remarked that
Turkish-Syrian relations could resemble those during the Ottoman
era, signaling a shift towards closer cooperation.
This announcement follows Erdogan's earlier statement that Hakan
Fidan would travel to Damascus. Prior to this, the head of Turkey's
National Intelligence Organization, İbrahim Kalın, also visited
Syria.
