Russian forces execute captured Ukrainian soldiers

During the first year of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces captured Ukrainian sniper Oleksandr Matsievsky. Later, a surfaced that purportedly showed him smoking his final cigarette in a woodland, close to a cemetery that he had been made to dig.



He exclaims, "Glory to Ukraine!" to his captors. Shots rang out a few moments later, and he passes away.



His is just one of many executions.



In October of this year, nine captured Ukrainian were reportedly killed by Russian forces in the Kursk region. Ukrainian prosecutors are examining the case, which includes a photo of half-naked victims laying on the ground. This shot allowed one of the victims, drone operator Ruslan Holubenko, to be identified by his parents.



"I recognised him by his underwear," his distraught mother stated to a local broadcaster Suspilne Chernihiv. "I bought it for him before a trip to the sea. I also knew that his shoulder had been shot through. You could see that in the picture."



