Survey reveals rise in islamophobia across Europe amid Israel’s attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) A new survey released on Saturday claims that Islamophobia is on the rise throughout Europe as a result of Israel's on the Gaza Strip.

Israel's recent attacks on Gaza have significantly increased Islamophobia in Western Europe, according to the "European Islamophobia Report 2023," which looked at anti-Muslim attitudes in 28 European nations.



The study was presented at an online press conference and was edited by Farid Hafez from William & Mary University in the United States and Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University in Istanbul.



Numerous institutions and organizations in the US and Europe endorsed the study, which emphasized a number of important topics.



The surge in anti-Muslim sentiment after Israel's activities in Gaza, the dissemination of false information about Muslims in the mainstream media and on social media, and the recognition of the International Day Against Islamophobia in European nations were all featured.



According to the report, institutional racism against Muslims in France has been made worse by President Emmanuel Macron's pro-Israel remarks made in the wake of Hamas' attacks in Gaza.



The report's France portion was written by Kawtar Najib, who noted that Muslim pupils and their families are extremely concerned about the government's ban on headscarves in schools.





