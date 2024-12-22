IIM Raipur Hosts IFC 2024: Engaging Finance Pioneers Across Globe

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th December 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for #BuildingBusinessOwners, is proud to host the India Finance Conference (IFC) 2024 jointly organized by the IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad. Scheduled from December 19 to December 21, 2024, the conference has brought together experts and thought finance leaders to foster insightful discussions and knowledge exchange.



The first day of conference was graced by chief guest Akshay Sahni, Ex. Managing Director, Head of APAC Cash Equities & ECM Trading & Co-Head of Equity Derivatives Trading, Goldman Sachs, Hong Kong and Keynote speaker Professor Yakov Amihud, Ira Rennert Professor of Entrepreneurial Finance at the Stern School of Business, New York University.



Welcoming all the distinguished participants, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, said, “The presence of distinguished leaders and visionaries represents the significance of IFC 2024 for IIM Raipur as we continue to foster discussions and knowledge sharing that inspires future finance leaders. The world of finance continues to evolve, exploring diverse dimensions. Today, we navigate both contemporary topics and emerging trends shaping the future of the industry.” Sharing his knowledge on the topic he further added, “The maximum amount of development that has happened is during the decades of 1950 to 2000s wherein we had the Black Scholes, CAPM and the existing liquidity measures. When it comes to things related to time as a dimension, size as a dimension, governance as a dimension, ownership of firms as a dimension, we believe there is lot of scope to contribute, and new instruments come can come and conceptual finance can in some sense adapt itself.”



Addressing the gathering, the chief guest Sahni shared, “We should be grateful to all our teachers and professors, it’s not always the classroom but, what we learn from them that always stays with us for the rest of our lives. The biggest carnages come from the biggest leverage positions; this is what causes ruin. If you can prepare for that and look out for signs, it's always a good advice in the world of investing and finance. Trading and capital markets, no matter how much analysis you do, is always a game of probabilities and you can never be certain about the outcome." He also advised the students that, "There is no point trying to meddle around with a small indecisive position with less conviction. Do your homework and when you see an opportunity, you really got to go for it”.



Prior to the main event, IIM Raipur also hosted pre-conference tutorials on 18th December 2024. The tutorials were centred on insightful topics including Experimental Research in Finance: The Way Forward, Managing high-frequency data, Research issues in Real Estate, and A case study on the impact of Finance analytics.

Featuring two plenary sessions, the conference covers absorbing topics including “Corporate resiliency and the choice between financial and operational hedging” and “A Nudge to Female Home Ownership and Mortgage Market Outcomes”. In addition, the gathering will also engage in five concurrent brainstorming sessions, each divided in various tasks and presided over by dignitaries from various prestigious institutions from around the world.



Highlight of this colloquium, are the three intriguing industry panel sessions, with experts from various domains. Panel Discussion1 was held on “Climate Finance.” Session 2 & 3 to be held on 20th-21st December 2024, will revolve around “Impact of Regulatory Changes on Indian Financial Markets” and “Role of fintech, digital finance, and AI in Transforming Indian Banking and Financial Landscape” respectively.



The three-day event also features an Indian Finance Association annual meeting, a dazzling gala dinner, and an enchanting cultural evening, offering attendees a perfect blend of intellectual engagement and memorable entertainment.



The conference is being organized in collaboration with Motilal Oswal and participated by NSE, BlackRock, Fractal, MCX, RelantoAI and CareerTopper.





MENAFN22122024005232011781ID1109020679