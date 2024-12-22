Malaysia approves new search for missing mh370 wreckage after decade-long mystery
Date
12/22/2024 2:00:52 AM
(MENAFN) Malaysia has approved in principle to pursue the search for the debris of missing Malaysia airlines flight 370, its transport minister stated on Friday, over a decade following it vanished in one of the world’s greatest Aviation mysteries.
On March 8, 2014, MH370, a Boeing 777 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, went missing while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that the request to search a new location in the southern Indian Ocean came from the exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which had handled the last search for the plane, which ended in 2018.
The company will receive USD70 million if wreckage found is substantive, Loke said in a press meeting.
“Our responsibility and obligation and commitment is to the next of kin,” he announced.
“We hope this time will be positive, that the wreckage will be found and give closure to the families.”
Malaysian authorities initially did not rule out the possibility that the aircraft had been purposefully diverted off course.
MENAFN22122024000045016953ID1109020591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.