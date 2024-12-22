Al-Sisi Reviews Progress In Developing Egypt's Civil Aviation System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened a meeting on Sunday with key officials, including Mohamed Salah El-Din, of State for Military Production; Sameh El-Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation; Ahmed El Shazly, Head of the Affairs Authority; Ahmed El-Azzazi, Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces; and Soheir Abdullah, Acting Chairperson of EgyptAir In-Flight Services Company. The meeting reviewed the progress of Egypt's civil system development, with a focus on air navigation, aircraft fleets, airports, and the enhancement of human resources in the sector.

The discussion also covered ongoing efforts to modernize and expand Egypt's airport infrastructure, increase capacity, and improve the quality of passenger services. The President highlighted the potential role of air transport in supporting national development programs, including the transformation of Egypt into a global logistics hub. This transformation aims to boost investment, increase export rates, promote trade, and accommodate growing inbound tourism.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to develop the aviation system in alignment with Egypt's broader economic development plans. He also stressed the need for greater private sector involvement in these initiatives, reflecting the government's ongoing strategy to bolster the private sector's role in the national economy.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also met with Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny to follow up on the progress of the New Republic Air Gateway project, which includes the construction of Terminal 4 at Cairo International Airport. This project aims to enhance the Egyptian airport system, increase capacity, and improve services for travelers, in line with the state's goal of reaching 30 million tourists.

El-Hefny detailed the specifications of the New Republic Air Gateway, which includes a passenger terminal with an initial capacity of 30 million passengers annually, expandable by an additional 10 million. The project will feature a new runway equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and ground lighting systems, as well as large-capacity parking areas covered with solar panels. He also outlined ongoing negotiations with specialized international companies for the construction and operation of international airports.

The project timeline is expected to span 4 to 5 years. The government has been working closely with stakeholders and financial institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to move forward with the privatization of airport management and operations. This initiative aims to improve quality, efficiency, and capacity, fostering a stronger tourism sector.

In November 2023, Madbouly announced plans to privatize airport management in the coming period, with ongoing discussions involving international partners. Recently, Hassan Allam Holding and France's Groupe ADP submitted a proposal to manage Egypt's airports, seeking to enhance efficiency and passenger and cargo flow through partnerships under the privatization scheme.