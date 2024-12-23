Qatar Rail Recognises Employees At 2024 Zero Harm Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail hosted the 2024 Qatar Rail Zero Harm Awards ceremony as part of its strategy to promote a positive safety culture within the company. The event was attended by of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, who is also Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Rail, along with other executive and senior management members.

These awards are part of the Health, Safety, Environment, Security, and Sustainability (QSHESE) team's initiatives to recognise the efforts of Qatar Rail employees, service providers, and contractors who have consistently demonstrated outstanding behaviours and practices aligned with the company's principles of injury-free operations and its Zero Harm ethos.

On this occasion, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Malik, Senior QSHESE Director at Qatar Rail, said:“The 2024 Zero Harm Awards ceremony represents a moment of appreciation for everyone at our company. This event aims to recognise the outstanding efforts made to ensure a safe and sustainable work environment and to promote a safety culture that underpins the success of our projects. In collaboration with various partners, we remain committed to adopting the highest standards of health, safety, and security in all our operations, working towards the company's vision of injury- and harm-free operations.” He added:“At Qatar Rail, we believe that achieving a zero- harm environment is not just a goal but a way of working that reflects our corporate values. Our strength lies in the collective efforts of all teams, including employees, service providers, and contractors. Through these awards, we strive to encourage and enhance innovation in safety, which always remains a top priority for us.”

The ceremony, held at Qatar Rail's headquarters, recognised winners across various categories. The event, which celebrates outstanding achievements in health, safety, security, wellbeing, environment, and sustainability, showcases Qatar Rail's leadership through recognition and rewards that enhance a positive safety culture.

The awards featured 10 categories focusing on the principle of achieving“zero harm.” The inaugural edition provided opportunity to compete for around 4,700 employees, workers, service providers, and subcontractors across the company.

These categories included: Qatar Rail Health and Safety League Champion, Design Contribution to Health & Safety, Environment & Sustainability Award, Health & Safety Communication Award, The Health and Wellbeing Award, The Inspiration Award, The Team Award, and The MD Special Award in addition to other awards that celebrated individual outstanding achievements in health and safety.

Qatar Rail maintains an exemplary safety record in its operations. For example, the Doha Metro project achieved a total incident frequency rate of 0.01 since its launch in May 2019 to November 2024. This reflects commitment to the highest global safety standards, marking one of the lowest rates recorded worldwide for rail projects.