National Day Event Highlights Qatari Culture, Heritage

Doha, Qatar: The Sa'a wa Sa'a programme, in collaboration with Msheireb Properties, organised a celebration on the occasion of Qatar National Day under the theme“Our Identity Lies in Our Heritage.” The event highlighted Qatari heritage and culture, embodying the spirit of national identity. It featured various activities catering to all segments of society.

In this context, CEO of the programme, Tamani Al Yafei, stated that the occasion provides an opportunity to express belonging to the nation and pride in national identity. She emphasised the historical significance of Qatar's National Day, commemorating the leadership of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani in 1878, who laid the foundation for the modern state.

Al Yafei extended her heartfelt congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the Qatari people. She prayed for continued security, prosperity, and progress under the wise leadership of the Amir.

She further stated,“Participating in National Day celebrations is part of our duty towards our nation, reflecting our acknowledgment of Qatar's rich history and the remarkable achievements across various fields. It's also an annual occasion to renew our loyalty, solidarity, and commitment to the leadership and to work harder for the nation's prosperity.” The celebration, cherished by citizens and residents alike, featured a range of artistic and cultural activities.

On the event's programme and contributions of various organisations, Al Yafei pointed out that Al Hittin Model School for Boys performed the national anthem and presented traditional Qatari dances and songs. Qatar Academy Al Khor and poet Fada Al Hail participated with cultural recitations.

A thought-provoking competition,“Think and Answer,” in its sixth edition, was held. Prizes were distributed to winners by presenters Mohammed Al Marri and student Maryam Al Marri.

Qatari designer Elham Al Ansari demonstrated traditional embroidery (naqda), and Bisht Al-Salem showcased bisht weaving. Head of Culture and Identity in Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education Azla Al Qahtani said National Day celebrations instil values of loyalty and belonging in young generations.