Children Living With Cancer Participate In QND Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Qatar Cancer Society's programmes to support children living with cancer, both psychologically and socially, the children participated in a special episode of the“Friends” programmes on Al Rayyan TV, as part of Qatar National Day celebrations in Darb Al Saai.

On this occasion, Mona Ashkanani, General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society, said,“This initiative is part of the society's strategy, which aims to support and empower children living with cancer by involving them in all events and activities, especially national ones, enhancing their role in society and restoring their self-confidence.

“The society also aims to strengthen the sense of belonging and solidarity between these children and the Qatari community, providing them with a platform to express themselves, reflecting Qatar's commitment to all segments of society.”

Ashkanani added:“This participation is an opportunity to highlight the society's commitment to improving the quality of life for these children, supporting them both psychologically and socially through its various programmes, which include healthcare, psychological, social, and financial support, contributing to enhancing their quality of life.”

The General Manager also expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to Al Rayyan TV for its continuous support and for hosting children living with cancer through their participation in the“Friends” programme during Qatar National Day celebrations.

She stated:“This significant support reflects the channel's deep commitment to humanitarian and social issues, and enhances its leadership role in supporting deserving groups and uplifting their spirits.”

She continued,“This participation was a unique opportunity for the children to demonstrate their strength and determination in facing challenges, delivering a message of hope and optimism to the Qatari community.

We truly appreciate the positive interaction and attention shown by the channel towards this valuable group. We look forward to further collaboration with Al Rayyan TV and hope it remains a vital partner in promoting initiatives that raise awareness and provide support to those in need within the Qatari community.”