(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday highlighted Turkey’s “very important role” in raising exceptional negotiation over Syria.



"I believe Turkey, which has been a very clear supporter of the Syrian people and the Syrian resistance in Idlib, has a very important role to play in convincing the key Syrian actors," Guterres stated during a media summit at the UN head offices in New York.



He emphasized the requirement to obtain "an inclusive process of dialogue," and noted that "We need to create the conditions that allow for a permanent cease-fire."



Guterres also pointed out to the demand to avoid the existence of the Daesh/ISIS horror orgaizations and its terror actions in Syria.



Inquired on the ending of sanctions on Syria, Guterres answered, "We should not forget that the sanctions were applied to the Assad regime. The situation has changed."



"Obviously, we are in a process of transition and in a process of transition, I think there is work to be done by both sides," he added.



Assad, Syria’s president for approximately 25 years, escaped to Russia following anti-regime organizations seized charge of Damascus a couple of weeks ago, finishing the Baath Party regime, which had been in force since 1963.

