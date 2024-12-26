Gulf 26: Qatar National Team Seeks Crucial Win Against Kuwait Tomorrow To Secure Semi-Final Spot

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari National Team is seeking sole victory against Kuwait tomorrow at Jaber International Stadium, during the third and final round of Group A competitions to stay in the for semi-final qualification in the 26th Gulf Cup

The Qatari national team suffered a 2-1 loss to Oman in the previous round of Group A, leaving them with just one point from a draw against the UAE, who have the same points and goal difference.

Kuwait and Oman share the top spot in the group with four points each and identical goal differences, ahead of the final round, which also features a match between Oman and the UAE at the same time as Qatar's match against Kuwait to ensure fair competition.

A win for Qatar could secure their semi-final qualification, provided the UAE fails to earn at least a point against Oman. In such a case, Oman would advance as group leaders, while Qatar would qualify for the semi-finals based on head-to-head results over Kuwait, as per Article 7, Paragraph 2 of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) regulations.

In the event that both Qatar and the UAE win, all four teams will be tied with four points, meaning the next criterion will be goal difference (goals scored and conceded). If the teams are still tied, goals scored will be considered, and if the tie continues, fair play (fewer yellow and red cards) will be used. If the teams remain equal, a draw will be held, as per the Gulf Cup Federation regulations.

Qatar is aiming to improve its performance after the previous match against Oman, where they squandered an early lead after a goal from Almoez Ali in the second minute. They conceded two goals to Omani striker Issam Al-Subhi, resulting in a loss that now forces Qatar to win against the host team, Kuwait, to stay in the competition for the semi-finals.

Coach Luis Garcia made five changes to the starting lineup from the first match, despite good performances against the UAE. He brought in Lucas Mendes, Abdullah Yousef, and Sultan AlBraik to the defense, replacing Bahaa Ellethy, Tarek Salman, and Homam El Amin. Meanwhile, Mubarak Shanan started as a winger instead of Yusuf Abdurisag, and Ibrahim Al Hassan replaced Mostafa Tarek, disrupting the team's stability.

Qatar's task will be challenging against Kuwait, the host nation, who will have strong support from their fans, especially after their impressive 2-1 victory over the UAE. Kuwait's performance, particularly defensively, was solid, showcasing their historical strength in the tournament, having won the most titles with ten championships.

The Kuwaiti team performed perfectly, especially defensively, after showing great strength in the face of the UAEs attack, and relied on quick transitions, which requires the Qatari team to be at the peak of its mental presence, especially in the back line in order to deal with counterattacks, in addition to finding offensive solutions in order to score.

The last 15 encounters between Qatar and Kuwait show an even record, with both teams winning seven times, and one match ending in a draw. Both teams scored 21 goals over these matches. Mubarak Mustafa is the top Qatari scorer against Kuwait with three goals, while Jassim Al Huwaidi is Kuwait's top scorer against Qatar with five goals.

