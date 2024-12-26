Drop In Temperatures Expected Across Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- Temperatures are set to dip slightly on Thursday, with relatively cold conditions forecast over the mountainous areas, while the rest of the Kingdom will experience mild weather. Scattered clouds at varying altitudes are expected, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).The JMD report predicts a further drop in temperatures on Friday. Most regions will witness relatively cold and partly cloudy weather, with light, scattered showers likely in northern parts of the Kingdom and limited areas of the northeastern desert. Winds will be moderate to active from the southwest, occasionally causing strong gusts that may stir dust in desert areas.On Saturday, the weather is forecast to remain relatively cold and partly cloudy, with chances of light, scattered rain in northern regions and parts of the central-western areas. Winds will continue to be moderate southwesterly, occasionally picking up in speed.Sunday will bring a slight rise in temperatures. Relatively cold weather will persist over the highlands, while other areas will see mild conditions. Low-altitude clouds are expected, and winds will shift from moderate southeasterly to southwesterly in the evening.Maximum and minimum temperatures for Thursday are forecast as follows: East Amman, 16 C and 7 C; West Amman, 14 C and 5 C; northern highlands, 12 C and 5 C; Sharah highlands, 14 C and 3 C; the Dead Sea, 23 C and 12 C; and Aqaba, 23 C and 11 C.