Japan Airlines Hit By Cyberattack, Delaying Flights

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Japan Airlines' was hit by a cyberattack on Thursday, resulting in delays to some domestic and international flights.

Japanese News Agency Kyodo reported that Japan "system network used to check in luggage is under a cyberattack, with at least 24 domestic flights delayed for up to an hour and some international flights also affected."

The company confirmed that it was working to counteract the cyberattack and determine its source, adding that the attack may have a larger effect on its flights.

It stated that affected devices have been shut down for investigation, as the company works to restore its systems. Meanwhile, authorities in Tokyo have launched an investigation into the incident

MENAFN26122024000067011011ID1109030986