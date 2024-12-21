Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Continue Striking Russian Military Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will definitely continue to strike Russian military targets used in terror campaigns against Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , according to Ukrinform.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky /

He also noted ongoing efforts throughout the day in Kherson, following Russian shelling that hit an oncology center.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties: people – patients and medical staff – had taken shelter," Zelensky said.

He said that this center remained operational even during the war, in a limited capacity – providing only those services that could not be relocated from Kherson to other hospitals in the region. In particular, the linear accelerator was located exclusively there, in Kherson, and it was the only place in the city offering radiotherapy treatment.

Zelensky said that the Russians could not have been unaware that this is specifically a medical facility, and one of great value to the residents of Kherson.

This deliberate strike was nothing less than a heinous act of cruelty against civilians, he added.

Zelensky recalled that Russian invaders had also launched strikes on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv, and the Donetsk region.

"It is pure terror, deliberately carried out by Russia, for which these inhumane individuals from Russian aviation are even being rewarded. But they will certainly be held accountable – the time will come. And we will definitely continue to strike Russian military targets – with drones and missiles, increasingly with Ukrainian-made ones, specifically targeting military bases and Russian military infrastructure used in this terror against our people," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine's defense is entirely just. He also thanked all those around the world who support Ukraine in this, particularly those advocating for increased defense spending in European countries, for the modernization and technological advancement of arsenals in Europe.

"And I thank all those who ensure that the pressure on Russia for this war is increased," he added.