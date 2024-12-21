Five Feared Trapped As Six-Storey Building Collapses In Punjab (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 21 (IANS) A six-storey building collapsed in Mohali district in Punjab on Saturday evening, trapping five people under the debris, officials said.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and one person has been rescued and taken to the hospital.

“Operation is underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and fire teams are at the spot. The reason behind this mishap will be investigated," Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek told the media.

Authorities estimate five people may be trapped under the rubble.

A National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team has reached the spot. The fire brigade is also participating in the operation.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, Anandpur Sahib MP Malwinder Singh Kang and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a post on X said,“Sad news has been received that a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration.”

“We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration,” he added.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed. Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area.

Media reports say a gym was operating on all three floors of the building that has collapsed and five to eight people may be trapped under the debris.

Teams of the NDRF, police and district administration are on the spot and are carrying out rescue and relief operations on the site of the accident. Medical teams have also been kept on standby.