'Violation Of Passenger Rights': Woman Slams Air India For 18 Hour Delay, No Refund Despite Countless Follow-Ups

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi-based journalist lambasted Air India on Sunday after facing a "nightmarish' ordeal while travelling from Milan to Delhi. Shivani Bazaz had been heading home for her sister's wedding when she encountered an 18 hour flight delay - leaving her stranded in the cold airport at night with no lounge access.

“I paid ₹50,000 for a business class upgrade because my sister's wedding began the next day and I couldn't afford any delays. I even chose Air India over Lufthansa for the direct connection. To my absolute shock, the flight scheduled to depart at 8:00 pm was delayed by 18 hours...” she wrote in a lengthy social media thread.

The X user recalled being stranded at the airport without accommodation or food. Her rescheduled flight was set to depart around 1:30 pm the next day - forcing Bazaz to book a new flight with Lufthansa. By that time she had already skipped her sister's mehendi ceremony and risked missing more of the festivities.

“It was a cold night and there were children and old people suffering in a deserted airport. This is a clear violation of passenger rights...Then started the fight to get my luggage that was already checked in to the Air India flight. I have cried every 15 minutes that night and the following morning,” she recounted on X.

The journalist said she was assured by the Air India manager in Milan that her luggage would be sent, and promised a refund for the ₹50,000 paid to upgrade her seat. Despite countless follow-ups over the past month and a half, however, she had not received the refund amount.

“What's most upsetting is the lack of accountability and empathy shown by Air India. No passenger should have to go through this, especially during such an important time in their life,” she reiterated.