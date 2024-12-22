Cold Weather To Persist Over Highlands Until Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) -- The weather is forecast to remain relatively cold over mountainous areas and mild in other regions through Wednesday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).On Sunday, the weather will be relatively cold in the highlands, with mild temperatures in other areas. Scattered low-altitude clouds will appear, and light rain showers may fall in the morning over northern parts of the Kingdom. Winds will be light and southwesterly.The JMD warned of reduced visibility in the early morning due to fog over the highlands and plains. It also cautioned about the possibility of frost formation over southern high mountainous areas, parts of the Badia, and plains during early morning hours.On Monday, relatively cold weather will persist over the high mountainous areas, while other regions will experience mild conditions. Low-altitude clouds will continue to appear, with a chance of light rain showers early in the morning over parts of northern regions. Winds will be moderate and southerly, shifting to westerly by the afternoon.Tuesday will bring a drop in temperatures, maintaining relatively cold conditions in the highlands and mild weather elsewhere. Low-altitude clouds will develop, particularly over northern and central parts of the Kingdom. Winds will be moderate, varying between southeasterly and southwesterly.A slight increase in temperatures is expected on Wednesday. The weather will remain relatively cold in high mountainous areas and mild in other regions, with moderate southeasterly winds.The forecast of high and low temperatures for today are as follows: East Amman, 17 C to 8 C; West Amman, 15 C to 6 C; northern highlands, 12 C to 5 C; Sharah highlands, 13 C to 3 C; Dead Sea, 23 C to 11 C; and Aqaba, 23 C to 12 C.