Massive Holiday Travel Surge In US: See Why 2024 Is Breaking All Previous Records

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The American Automobile Association (AAA) forecasts a record-breaking 119.3 million people will 50 miles or more during the year-end holiday period, spanning from Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 1 in the United States. This marks an increase of 3 million travelers compared to last year.

Air travel hits new high

AAA predicts air travel will reach a historic peak this holiday season, with 7.85 million expected to fly. This figure surpasses last year's 7.5 million air travelers, setting a new benchmark.

Car travel remains most popular

Driving remains the preferred mode of travel, with 107 million people expected to hit the road this season. While this represents an increase of 2.5 million over last year, it falls just short of 2019's record of 108 million car travelers.

Other modes of travel surge

Bus, train, and cruise travel are experiencing significant growth, with AAA expecting 4.47 million people to use these modes-a nearly 10% increase from last year. This marks the highest number of travelers by these methods in two decades. Notably, domestic cruise bookings have risen by 37% compared to the previous holiday season .

Rental car demand spikes

Cities such as Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Oahu, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa are seeing the highest demand for car rentals, according to AAA car rental partner Hertz. The busiest pick-up days are projected to be December 20 and 21, with returns peaking on the weekend and Monday after Christmas .

| Christmas light displays across the US: 10 stunning places you have to see Extended holiday travel period

This year's year-end holiday travel period spans 12 days, two days longer than last year, allowing more flexibility for departures and returns.

AAA Vice President Stacey Barber emphasized the importance of travel during the holidays, stating,“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that.”

| Christmas 2024: 5 ways to celebrate the festival with friends, family at home Summary of travel trends in US

Total travelers: 119.3 million (up 3 million from last year)

By Air: 7.85 million (new record)

By Car: 107 million (most popular mode)

Other modes: 4.47 million (highest in 20 years)

| Holiday shopping frenzy in US: Nearly $1 trillion in spending predicted

With Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, the holiday period includes two weekends, offering ample opportunities for travelers to connect with loved ones and create cherished memories.