Indy Autonomous Challenge returns to CES 2025

December 22, 2024 by David Edwards

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), a yearly race to showcase the latest in autonomous racecar high-speed autonomy, is gearing up for a“monumental return” to CES 2025 with exciting new developments, including the introduction of multicar racing and the future of physical AI.

Set to take place on January 9, 2025 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from 2-4 PM PST, the Autonomous Challenge at CES 2025 will mark a significant milestone in the development of autonomous technologies, offering attendees a firsthand look at the evolution of AI in high-speed motorsport.

A new era of AI racing: Multicar showdown and tiered competitions

Having introduced the world to head-to-head autonomous racing three years ago at CES, the IAC will attempt another historic feat during CES 2025 with a multicar exhibition race. Teams will run 3-4 autonomous racecars on track at the same time, in a thrilling 20-lap format.

This marks a significant leap forward in high-speed autonomy, as the exhibition race will test not just individual car performance but the ability of AI systems to manage complex multi-agent interactions at high speed.

The IAC race event at CES2025 will feature a progressive three-tiered structure, designed to ensure teams at every level can actively compete and push the boundaries of their AI driver development:



Tier 1 : Single-car time trials, providing teams an opportunity to demonstrate the stability of their AI driver at extreme high speeds.

Tier 2 : A two-car passing competition, designed to challenge teams with strategic racing and AI adaptability in head-to-head racing scenarios. Tier 3 : Multicar racing event, where 3-4 racecars compete in an open racing format, testing the limits of AI driver multi-agent interaction and high speeds.

This structure allows for a progressive increase in AI racing difficulty, ensuring all teams, regardless of experience, have a chance to showcase their AI driver development in the ever-evolving landscape of autonomous racing.

New teams and exciting partnership

The IAC has also welcomed two new university teams: Indiana University and California Institute of Technology, bringing the total number of IAC teams to ten.

These new additions further elevate the competition, expanding the IAC's global pool of talent and expertise that are working on a common AI and robotics platform to accelerate the future of high-speed autonomy.

The IAC's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI extends beyond racing, through a strategic collaboration with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) which selected IAC as an official test and evaluation platform to be used in improving AI training for autonomous systems.

This work is part of a new DARPA program, Transfer Learning from Imprecise and Abstract Models to Autonomous Technologies (TIAMAT) which aims to address the“simulation to real” gap in AI training.

Paul Mitchell, president of the Indy Autonomous Challenge, says:“The Indy Autonomous Challenge is truly leading the charge in the physical AI revolution.

“By pushing the limits of autonomous technology on the racetrack, we're not just developing AI that can drive racecars-we're creating systems that can be applied to everything from aviation to autonomous vehicles and robotics.

“The race at CES will be a showcase of cutting-edge innovation, and it's also a great example of what can be achieved when government, academia, and industry come together to tackle some of the biggest tech challenges of our time.”

IAC at CES 2025: A hub for innovation

As a leader in the physical AI revolution, the IAC will take center stage at CES 2025, the world's largest innovation event. The IAC will have a prominent display in the West Hall lobby, showcasing the IAC-AV-24 world's fastest autonomous racecar, along with a series of CES Conference Sessions exploring the future of AI in motorsport and beyond. Sessions include:

How to Build Physical AI for Mobility

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

10:30-11 AM PST

LVCC West Hall, Level 1, CES 2025 Mobility Stage

AI is learning to drive! What will it take to safely and securely build, test, and deploy Physical AI solutions for mobility?

Physical AI: Moving From Bits to Atoms

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

4-4:40 PM PST

LVCC West Hall Lobby, CTA Main Stage

The AI revolution is already underway in the digital world. How can industry, academia, and government work together to accelerate the adoption of AI in the physical world?

Indy Autonomous Challenge: Racing in the Cloud

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

5:30-6 PM PST

LVCC, West Hall, Amazon Theater, #4000

Learn how the dSPACE driving simulator on AWS simulates and validates autonomous race cars for AI drivers in the Indy Autonomous Challenge.

These sessions will provide key insights into the future of physical AI and its potential to revolutionize mobility while increasing sustainability and quality of life.

Race day and VIP experience at CES

The Indy Autonomous Challenge race day at CES 2025 will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, setting the stage for a thrilling exhibition of innovation, speed, and AI advancement.

Taking place on January 9 from 2-4 PM PST, this exciting autonomous race event will include three competitions: Time Trials, Passing Competition, and Multicar Race Exhibition.

Ample parking will be available at the venue, and rideshare drop-offs are encouraged for added convenience.