Justice Minister, US Ambassador Talk Legal Cooperation
12/22/2024 2:03:42 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec 22 (Petra) -- Minister
of Justice Bassam Talhouni and US Ambassador Yael Lambert Sunday discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the legal
field.
Talhouni stressed the deep and historical relations and the importance of continued joint cooperation, commending US support for Jordan's justice sector through projects funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Lambert also noted the deep and strong relations and the "fruitful" coordination on various issues, expressing hope to further enhance cooperation.
