عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Justice Minister, US Ambassador Talk Legal Cooperation

Justice Minister, US Ambassador Talk Legal Cooperation


12/22/2024 2:03:42 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec 22 (Petra) -- Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni and US Ambassador Yael Lambert Sunday discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the legal field.
Talhouni stressed the deep and historical relations and the importance of continued joint cooperation, commending US support for Jordan's justice sector through projects funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Lambert also noted the deep and strong relations and the "fruitful" coordination on various issues, expressing hope to further enhance cooperation.

MENAFN22122024000117011021ID1109021529


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search