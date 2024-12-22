Amavasya 2024: When Is Last New Moon Day Of The Year? Check Significance, Exact Date In December

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amavasya, which is also known as the New Moon Day, is one of the most significant day in Hinduism. Dedicated to ancestors and forefathers, devotees offer prayers to their forefathers on the New Moon Day and seek their blessings.

Considered auspicious for a number of spiritual pursuits, rites, and practices, let us find out when will last Pausha Amavasya of the year is going to be observed.

Last Amavasya in December: Date and Time

Pausha Amavasya will be observed on December 30, according to Drik Panchang.“Krishna Amavasya , being Pitra Tithi, is not considered good for most auspicious activities. Hence it is excluded from Good Muhurat timings," Drik Panchang said.

Amavasya Tithi Begins - December 30, 2024 - 04:01 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends - December 31, 2024 - 03:56 AM

Amavasya significance

Amavasya is seen as a day of great religious and spiritual importance among Hindus and marks the beginning of new lunar cycle. Given below are various religious and spiritual meanings attached to this day:

1. Sacred day: Amavasya is considered as an important day to practice rituals dedicated to the ancestors.

2. Dark Moon: Representing the unknown, and unseen forces, the dark moon is connected to Amavasya . Regarded as perfect day for self-reflection, introspection, and inner-self-connection, it is symbolic of subconscious.

3. Renewal: Symbolising rebirth and renewal, the day is traditionally believed to be an auspicious occasion to set new goals. Devotees take ritual baths in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna for spiritual renewal.

Devotees indulge in charity and donations on this day. They distribute alms, food, clothing, and other necessities to the poor and destitute. Tarpanam is the widely practiced ritual on this day that is performed through a qualified priest. Devotees practice meditation and introspection to connect with the inner self and seek the guidance. Amavasya is regarded as the perfect day for pind daan. Followers offer their ancestors food and other articles on this day.



