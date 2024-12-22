300 Passengers Onboard First Surat-Bangkok Flight Finish Whole Stock Of Alcohol, Gujarati Snacks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) About 300 travelling on the first flight from Surat to Bangkok allegedly finished the whole stock of alcohol in just a four-hour journey, according to a report by Gujarat Samachar.

They drank 15 litres of liquor worth ₹1.80 lakh, the report added.

The passengers also consumed the entire stock of snacks too. Popular Gujarati snacks such as Khaman and Thepla were fully finished.

In a shared on social X, the passengers showed empty liquor bottles on the Air India flight.

Also Read | Brazil: 9 dead as small plane crashes into buildings in Gramado

"Surat to Bangkok flights started today. Passengers drank 15 litres of alcohol on the flight, and the alcohol ran out even before the plane reached Bangkok. 300 passengers consumed alcohol worth ₹1.8 lakhs during the 4-hour-long journey. They even finished all the snacks," the video caption read.

Watch video

However, there was no official statement regarding the consumption of the entire stocks of alcohol and snacks.

In Gujarat, alcohol consumption and its sale is prohibited since its formulation in 1960.

Earlier this year, the Gujarat government allowed the consumption of alcohol in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). It is India's first financial services centre being built in Gandhinagar.

| 'Over 1,000' IndiGo passengers stranded at Istanbul Airport for 24 hours

According to the Gujarat government's guidelines, liquor access permits and temporary permits for visitors in GIFT City will be issued only to those who have attained 21 years of age at a cost of ₹1,000 per annum.

The liquor access permits shall be issued for two years and can be renewed for two years at a time, while the temporary permits will be issued only for a single day.

As per the guidelines, those with permits will have to consume alcohol within a designated“wine and dine” area.

Hotels, clubs or restaurants in GIFT City will have to approach the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise at Gandhinagar with necessary documents for the issuance of FL3 license needed for serving liquor within the GIFT City campus.