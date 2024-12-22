Ayushmann Khurrana Rents Out Mumbai's 2,200 Sq Ft Luxury Apartment For One Year: Check Rent, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ayushmann Khurrana, the and his wife Tahira Kashyap are in the limelight after they rented out their luxury apartment near Mumbai for ₹90,000 per month, IndexTap reported citing documents.

The luxury apartment located in Goregaon West in the residential society Imperial Heights Tower CHS Ltd spans an area of 2,200 sq ft. According to documents procured by IndexTap, the registration took place on December 18. Pallavi Ankit Tiwari reportedly paid a security deposit of ₹5 after the apartment was leased in her name.

The Dream Girl 2 actor married filmmaker and journalism teacher Tahira Kashyap in 2008. The 40-year-old actor is set to join the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films with Thama. Lead actress Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film which is scheduled to release in 2025. Apart from lead actors, its star cast features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Let's discover more about other Bollywood stars who rented out their properties in the financial capital, Mumbai.

Aamir Khan's former wife, who is a Bollywood film producer, screenwriter and director, Kiran Rao, rented an apartment for ₹6.5 lakh per month in Bandra West area of Mumbai.



Madhuri Dixit famously known as the“Dhak Dhak Girl” had rented out a commercial property located in Andheri West area of Mumbai. The property was leased for two years for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor leased their luxury apartment situated in Mumbai's Worli area, measuring 5,395 sq ft. Located in Oberoi Realty's project Three Sixty West, the couple rented out this apartment for ₹20 lakh per month for a period of five years, according to documents procured by SquareYards. The rental agreement was registered on November 7 in Dipan Bhuptani's name, who is a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics.

