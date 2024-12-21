DHSK Urges Caution Amid Cold Wave, Issues Safety Guidelines For Kashmir Residents

The advisory defines a cold wave as a weather phenomenon marked by a significant drop in air temperature, sometimes accompanied by frost and hazardous conditions like icing. DHSK has urged people to stay informed about weather updates and district-specific warnings to prepare adequately for the challenging conditions.

Among those identified as high-risk groups are homeless individuals, the elderly, economically disadvantaged people, disabled individuals, pregnant and lactating mothers, children, outdoor workers, managers of night shelters, farmers, and individuals who use illicit drugs. These groups are particularly vulnerable to the adverse health effects of prolonged exposure to extreme cold.

The DHSK has warned that intense cold can lead to serious health conditions such as hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold-related injuries like immersion foot and chilblain. Hypothermia, a medical emergency, can be life-threatening if not addressed promptly. Symptoms of hypothermia in adults include shivering, memory loss, exhaustion, slurred speech, confusion, drowsiness, and fumbling hands. In infants, it manifests as bright red, cold skin and low energy. The advisory stressed the importance of immediate action, including moving the affected person to a warm shelter, removing wet clothing, and warming their body with blankets or skin-to-skin contact. Emergency medical attention is essential for severe cases.

The DHSK has recommended several preventive measures to prepare for and combat the cold wave. These include stocking adequate winter clothing and emergency supplies such as food, water, and medicines. People are advised to wear multiple layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing, cover extremities like the head, neck, hands, and feet, and eat a healthy diet rich in Vitamin C to boost immunity. Drinking warm fluids regularly and keeping the skin moisturized are also advised to maintain body heat and protect against dryness.

The advisory also issued crucial warnings, urging people to avoid prolonged exposure to cold, refrain from consuming alcohol, and not ignore signs of shivering, which indicates the body is losing heat. It warns against massaging frostbitten areas or burning candles or wood in unventilated spaces, which could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. DHSK has also urged residents to remain vigilant for symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia and to seek medical attention immediately if such symptoms occur. The detailed guidelines are a timely reminder for the people of Kashmir to take every possible precaution to protect themselves and their families from the cold wave, particularly the vulnerable sections of society.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now