Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Horizontal Visibility, High Sea
12/22/2024 4:02:16 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will see blowing dust to dusty conditions at times, and will be relatively cold daytime with scattered clouds, becoming cold to very cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and expected poor horizontal visibility.
Offshore, there will be slight dust, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rain, the report said, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at places at times, decreasing to 08 - 18 KT by evening.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 18 - 25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 5 - 8 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km/2 km or less at places at times, while offshore will be 4 - 9 km.
