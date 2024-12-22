Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2024 Named ATP 250 Tournament Of The Year For 6Th Time

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024 Men's was named as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for the sixth time (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021-22, 2024).

That tournament saw Russian Karen Khachanov win the singles title, while the duo of British Jamie Murray and New Zealand's Michael Venus won the doubles.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 Men's Tennis Tournament, to take place at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex February 17-22, will be part of ATP Tour 500 Series, after having been upgraded for the first time in over three decades.

Italian world number one player Jannik Sinner will lead the star-studded field, alongside Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

In a press statement, Qatar ExxonMobil Open Tournament Director Karim Alami expressed his happiness at receiving the Best ATP 250 Tournament award for the sixth time, noting that this achievement is the result of the organizing committees commitment to providing an outstanding sporting experience for both players and tennis fans alike.

Alami stressed that the Qatar Tennis Federation will continue working to deliver an exceptional experience with the tournament's upgrade to the ATP Tour 500 Series, focusing on further enhancing the tournaments success in the coming years.

He also thanked ExxonMobil Qatar, the title sponsor, for its continuous support over the years, adding that the company has been a key partner in this journey toward excellence.

The Tournament Director concluded by thanking the players for placing their trust in the event through giving it their votes once again, reflecting the tournaments prominent standing in the world of tennis.

