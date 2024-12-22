Solar farms size surge 4,000 MW by next couple of years

(MENAFN) The size of Iran's solar farms will surge by 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the finish of the upcoming Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), the nation’s minister declared.



Abbas Ali-Abadi noted that the electricity network of the nation is huge and with the yearly generation and usage size of nearly 350 billion kilowatt hours of power, it has technically the possibility for attracting over 30,000 megawatts of solar energy.



“We are trying to realize this potential with the cooperation of the private sector and we provide an attractive investment environment and a suitable market to attract investors to cooperate, while significant contracts have been concluded in this field since the beginning of the government”, the minister also noted.



He added that considering that the present size of the nation’s solar power plants is 1,200 megawatts, with this surge, it is projected that this number will hit over 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts by the following year, which is a key number.



As declared by a formal with Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the size of Iran's renewable power plants will rise by 500 megawatts (MW) by the finish of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025).

MENAFN22122024000045016755ID1109020827