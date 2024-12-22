President Of Saudi Weightlifting Federation Praises Qatar's Efforts In Developing Weightlifting Sport

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, President of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation and Secretary-General of the Asian Weightlifting Federation, praised the efforts of the State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Weightlifting Federation, in promoting and developing the of weightlifting at the continental, Arab, Gulf and international levels, while lauding the distinguished Qatari organization of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, which is being hosted by Doha.

Al Harbi said, in a press statement, that Qatar's successes in hosting the most prominent international, continental and Arab weightlifting events made it a distinctive sports destination and a destination for athletes, not only in weightlifting, but in different sports.

The Secretary-General of the Asian Weightlifting Federation said that Doha has high capabilities in hosting major international championships, pointing to the great success of the Asian Championship currently being held in Doha both at the organizational and technical level in light of the emergence of male and female weightlifters at the highest level and breaking world and Asian records during the first days of the competitions.

The President of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation noted the great success achieved by Saudi Arabia in hosting the World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh 2023, which was one of the official qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics, noting that it witnessed the achievement of many records.

At the end of his statement, Al Harbi thanked the members of the executive office of the Asian Weightlifting Federation for supporting Saudi Arabia in order to win the honor of organizing the electoral congress of the International Weightlifting Federation in May 2025, noting that Saudi Arabia has become one of the leading countries in hosting major world championships, which was clearly evident in winning the honor of organizing the FIFA World Cup 2034.

In turn, Alexandru Padure, President of the Romanian Federation and member of the Executive Office of the European Weightlifting Federation, presented a commemorative shield to HE Mohamed Yousef Al Mana, President of the Qatari, Arab, Asian and Afro-Asian federations, for his great efforts in developing the game and his contribution to pushing weightlifting to international levels.

Padure expressed, in a press statement, his great happiness to be in Doha and attend the Asian Championship competitions, noting that he accepted the invitation to watch the championship competitions, which witnessed the participation of distinguished weightlifters.

Regarding cooperation between the Qatari and Romanian federations, he stressed that the relationship between the two federations has been strong and solid for a long time and that there is continuous communication, pointing out that this cooperation is represented in holding camps and exchanging experiences in all areas that aim to develop the game in the two countries.

For his part, President of Bahrain Weightlifting Federation Ishaq Ibrahim Ishaq praised the impressive organization of the Asian Championship as well as the hospitality and provision of all facilities and comforts for the delegations, pointing out that the presence of the delegations and the championship in the same hotel provides great comfort and ease for the participants, while noting the accumulated experience of the State of Qatar in organizing many Asian, Afro-Asian or Arab championships, as well as the Qatar international cup, which is considered one of the best and strongest championships.

The President of the Bahraini Federation noted the great support provided by the State of Qatar, represented by HE Mohamed Yousef Al Mana, to Bahrain to host the World Weightlifting Championships, which concluded a few days ago in Manama, especially since it is the first world championship hosted by Manama at the senior level.

