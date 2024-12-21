Pearl Group earns Great Place to Work® status, celebrating culture and growth

(MENAFN- IHC) Pearl Group, a global leader in sustainable polyurethane solutions, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This recognition highlights Pearl’s dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive environment and reflects the company’s proactive efforts in diversity, wellness, and employee development initiatives.



The certification demonstrates Pearl’s commitment to creating a diverse and dynamic workplace, where a 98 per cent retention rate and 33 per cent workforce growth over the past year underscore the company’s appeal to top talent. As part of its Pearl X2 growth plan, Pearl has expanded into Saudi Arabia, Germany, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Australia, and Chile, establishing itself as a truly global organisation with plans for further growth in the near future. Serving a multicultural customer base, this global perspective is deeply reflected in Pearl’s workforce, with employees representing 19 different nationalities and an inclusive workplace culture that values diverse perspectives and backgrounds.



“We are immensely proud to be recognised as a Great Place to Work®,” said Martin Kruczinna, chief executive officer. “Our 98% retention rate shows that when people join Pearl, they want to stay, grow, and be part of an organisation that is truly global, pushing the boundaries in innovation and delivering unrivalled technical support. This achievement reflects the collaborative spirit and commitment of our team to creating a workplace where high performance and high expectations coexist with a culture that embraces having fun and ‘enjoying the ride’. We’re excited to continue building on this foundation as Pearl expands our structured support for employees.”



Pearl’s core values—Passion, Ownership, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Accountability—are at the heart of what makes it a Great Place to Work. These values guide an empowering environment where employees are encouraged to think outside the box, bring innovative ideas to the table, and thrive in their roles. This ethos has allowed Pearl to cultivate a high-performing team that values both excellence and creativity, inspiring individuals to contribute meaningfully to the company’s ongoing growth.



Pearl actively builds an inclusive workplace by implementing hiring practices designed to attract a diverse candidate pool and inclusive policies to ensure equal support for all employees. One example is Breaking Barriers, an initiative that brings female employees together for workshops, training, and social gatherings, designed to foster connections and uplift one another. Pearl is committed to “high performance with high expectations” and has created a space where employees feel empowered to push boundaries while enjoying a vibrant, engaging work culture.



Kirsty Mostert, global human resources business partner, added, “Our Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a true reflection of our employees’ enthusiasm and pride in what we are building together. At Pearl, we aim to be a place where people feel not only valued but motivated to grow, learn, and make an impact. This recognition is a celebration of our team’s drive to create a workplace that is as dynamic and innovative as the solutions we bring to our customers.”



Employee development is core to Pearl’s growth strategy, with a range of leadership development programmes that offer coaching and mentorship to shape future leaders. Pearl also supports employees’ continued education, providing financial assistance and paid leave for certifications or advanced degrees. These efforts have led to eleven employee promotions over the past year. With the goal of recruiting six additional female team members by the end of the year, Pearl is on track to further strengthen its inclusive and high-performing workforce.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. With this certification, Pearl has solidified its commitment to being an industry leader in employee satisfaction, inclusivity, and development. The organisation is driven to build not only a high-performing team but also a fun, dynamic workplace that reflects its mission to be the fastest-growing and most innovative player in the polyurethane industry.





