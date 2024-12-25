Bengaluru Traffic Advisory On Christmas, Dec 25: Avoid THESE Routes Today, Check Alternative Routes, Other Restrictions
12/25/2024 1:17:38 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters on Wednesday, December 25, during the Christmas celebration. The metro city is likely to witness road blockage on key routes as people will visit popular and iconic churches today.
In the wake of Christmas celebration today, traffic police have placed restrictions on certain routes, and identified alternative routes in its advisory.
Bengaluru traffic advisory
-Davis Road will remain temporarily shut between John Armstrong Road junction and Cookson road junction.
-People travelling on the route can opt for alternative road. Vehicles coming from Davis road towards HM road can take right turn on Davis Road at John Armstrong Road junction and proceed straight ahead, take a left turn on Viviani road and continue straight ahead, take left turn on Cookson road to reach Davis road and then take a right turn on Davis road to reach HM road.
Apart from restriction on Davis road, there will be parking restriction on all types of vehicles n Davis road, Banasawadi Main Road, Wheelers Road, St. John's Church Road, Hains Road and Promenade Road. The parking restriction will be in place from Christmas eve to 12 pm on December 25.
(More to come)
