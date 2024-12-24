'Historical Ignorance': Mulino Reacts On 'CNN' To Trump's Threats Regarding The Panama Canal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has once again responded to US President-elect Donald Trump, who recently described the Panama Canal tariffs as“exorbitant” and threatened to demand their“return” if“moral and legal” principles were not respected. “That is a manifestation of gross ignorance of history,” Mulino said in a preview of his interview with journalist Andrés Oppenheimer for CNN en Español. The Panamanian president recalled that the Panama Canal will celebrate 25 years of being under Panamanian administration on December 31, highlighting the achievements obtained since its transfer. Regarding the development of the waterway, Mulino stressed that the expansion of the Canal, completed in 2016, was a resounding success:





“It is an expanded canal for the world, with greater transit capacity for ships that could not pass before, and which leaves multi-billion dollar profits for our national economy.” Mulino also mentioned that last week the Canal gave the country a dividend check for 2.4 billion dollars.“That is Panamanian, 100% Panamanian, and it will continue to be Panamanian. I leave all those speculations and eventualities that will not happen as irrelevant issues and lacking historical coherence, considering what the Panama Canal has been, is and will be,” he emphasized. Last Sunday, Mulino had already reacted firmly to the statements of Trump, who will assume the US presidency on January 20.

“As president, I want to express clearly that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent area is Panama's, and will continue to be so. The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable. Every Panamanian, here or anywhere in the world, carries it in their heart. It is part of our history of struggle and an irreversible conquest,” said Mulino. The Panamanian president's words have received broad support both locally and internationally.

Panamanian President

José Raúl Mulino, along with several former presidents of the country, declared that the“sovereignty of our country and our Canal are not negotiable,” after the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, stated on Saturday, December 21 that he would request the reversal of the maritime route to the North American nation if“historic agreements” were not met.

This was made known in a declaration signed on the afternoon of this Monday, December 23 at the Palacio de Las Garzas by Mulino, in addition to former presidents Ernesto Pérez Balladares (1994-1999), Mireya Moscoso (1999-2004) and Martín Torrijos (2004). -2009).

“The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable, and it is part of our history of struggle and an irreversible conquest,” the document explains.

Furthermore, they reiterate that the“Channel has the mission of serving humanity and its trade” and they guarantee the international community“not to take part, nor be an active party in any conflict.”

For his part, former president Laurentino Cortizo (2019-2024), through his X account (formerly Twitter), explained that for personal reasons he could not attend the meeting, however, he stated that he joins Mulino's statements and the declaration signed by the former presidents.





Many Panamanians are angry with the statements made by President-elect Trump.

When they proposed these treaties, it was not just an idea that they approved between the two of them. That proposal was taken to the United States Congress, which would be for us the House of Representatives.