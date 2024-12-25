Syria's Interim FM Vows To Represent 'All Sectors Of Society'

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Dec 25 (IANS) Asaad al-Shaibani, the newly appointed foreign by Syria's interim administration, pledged to prioritise serving the people and representing "every segment of society," asserting that the country will reclaim its regional and international role.

In a series of posts on the social X, al-Shaibani emphasised that protecting citizens' rights and interests, as well as ensuring fair representation of all ethnic and social groups, will be the "compass" guiding Syria's future.

He stated that "in the new Syria, everyone will feel they belong," adding that the state aims to guarantee dignity, freedom, and a return home for those displaced by past conflicts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Acknowledging the struggles endured by the Syrian people, al-Shaibani highlighted "the immense sacrifices and suffering" they have faced.

"Our sole tribute to those victims," he said, "is to ensure such atrocities never happen again and to bring perpetrators to justice."

On Syria's position in the international arena, al-Shaibani stated he would represent the country "with sincerity and strength," emphasizing the interim government's commitment to creating a "brighter future." He also urged Syrian youth to contribute to the rebuilding of the country and to lead it toward innovation and progress.

"We require the efforts of all young Syrians to shape the present and map out the future," he said.

In another post on X, al-Shaibani warned Iran against "spreading chaos" in Syria, urging the country to "respect the will of the Syrian people." Iran has long been a key ally of Bashar al-Assad, the former president of Syria, who was ousted on December 8 following a series of offensives launched by a militant coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Al-Shaibani, born in 1987, was appointed on Saturday by the Syrian interim administration, which is supported by HTS. He is known for his pivotal role as the head of HTS's political affairs department.