Manu Bhaker Kel Ratna Row: Olympic Medalist Likely To Be Award Nominee, 'List Not Final Yet'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's name is likely to be added to the final list of the nominees for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, according to a report in News18. Sources from the of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) have clarified that Manu Bhaker's name has not been excluded from the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award list, and the final list of nominees for the National Sports Awards has yet to be finalised.

"There is no list finalised for National Sport's Awards yet so there is no point of exclusion of name of any player," an MYAS source was quoted as saying by ANI.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Manu Bhaker made history for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning two bronze medals in shooting, including one alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

She missed out in the final event and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

The Khel Ratna award controversy began after reports emerged that Manu Bhaker was not included in the nominee list, triggering widespread anger across the country, including from the Olympic medalist's family . Amid raging controversy, Manu Bhaker in a statement acknowledged that there might have been a lapse on her part while filing nominations for this year's National Sports Awards.

“With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award -- I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country. I believe there has been a lapse , maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected,” Manu Bhaker said.

The ace shooter asserted that her aim is to perform for the country whether she gets an award or not.“Awards and recognition keeps me motivated but are not my goal,” she said.