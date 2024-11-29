Samsung Reimagines Home Automation With AI-Powered Smartthings Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Latest innovations introduce advanced AI-driven features that promise to revolutionize home management, efficiency, and family care.

These advances align with increasing traction for home automation in the UAE residential market. Research shows that the UAE smart home market is set to grow at an annual rate of 10% from 2024 to 2028, with household penetration projected to rise from 16% to 23% during the same period, signaling strong adoption of this technology.

Shafi Alam, Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said,“Samsung's latest advancements in the SmartThings ecosystem mark a significant leap forward in smart home technology. By harnessing the power of AI, we're not just automating homes; we're creating intelligent living spaces that adapt to users' needs, save energy and enhance family well-being. This holistic approach to connected living aligns with the UAE's vision for a smarter, more sustainable future.”





At the heart of these upgrades is the innovative Smart Energy Saving feature, which automatically activates energy-saving modes when they're most effective without compromising comfort through leveraging AI. Meanwhile, with the Save Energy While Away function, SmartThings can detect when residents are out and send notifications prompting users to adjust connected devices to minimize unnecessary energy consumption. These features not only minimize energy spend but also contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Family care takes center stage with new scenarios designed to enhance home safety and comfort. The Safe and Comfortable Welcome feature prepares the home for arrival by adjusting lighting and temperature and even starting appliances like air purifiers. Working parents can also prepare their homes for their children's return from school, with the ability to prioritize their safety by keeping a watchful eye on them through SmartThings. For pet owners, the Keep Your Pet Safe and Healthy scenario offers peace of mind by monitoring pets' activities, with the ability to communicate with and feed their furry friends remotely.

Security remains paramount in this connected ecosystem. Samsung's Knox platform has been fortified to provide defense-grade protection across all layers of the SmartThings network, ensuring that as homes become smarter, they also become more secure against cyber threats.

The updated SmartThings platform also lays the groundwork for broader smart city initiatives. As individual homes become more intelligent and efficient, they contribute valuable data that can be used to optimize urban services, from energy distribution to traffic management. This will contribute to government ambitions to make UAE cities the smartest in the world, as Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to rise in global smart city indexes.

