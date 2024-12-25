PM Narendra Modi Wishes Merry Christmas, 'May Teaching Of Jesus Christ...' Social Media Reacts
Date
12/25/2024 1:17:39 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the masses and prayed that the teachings of Jesus Christ enlighten the“path of peace and prosperity”.
He also shared a short video clip, offering a glimpse of the Christmas programme he attended at Catholic Bishops' conference of India (CBCI) on Monday.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote:“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity.”
It is noteworthy that this was the first time a Prime Minister had attended such a program at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.
MENAFN25122024007365015876ID1109028971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.