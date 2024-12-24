(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Palladyne AI achieves 'key milestone' with first small drone autonomous tracking flight

December 24, 2024 by David Edwards

Palladyne AI , a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic and unmanned platforms in the industrial and defense sectors, says its Palladyne Pilot AI software has“achieved a key developmental milestone”.

The company says it conducted the successful first flight of a third-party small drone that demonstrated the ability to identify and prioritize terrestrial targets of interest and then interface with the drone's autopilot software to follow the prioritized target autonomously.

Palladyne AI had previously successfully demonstrated the Palladyne Pilot AI platform's ability to identify and prioritize targets on stationary nodes and with hovering drones.

Last week's test flight was the first to successfully integrate with third-party autopilot software to autonomously control the drone's navigation while identifying, prioritizing, tracking, and following the desired target.

Dr Denis Garagic, co-founder and CTO, Palladyne AI, says:“Our first autonomous flight with Palladyne Pilot was able to track and follow a target, successfully demonstrating how powerful our AI platform can be by automating those functions where algorithms and machines excel, while still leaving ultimate control in the hands of humans.

“Once we complete commercialization of Palladyne Pilot – which we expect to happen by the end of the first quarter of 2025 – small, economical drones will finally offer some of the same intelligence capabilities that larger, multi-million-dollar unmanned systems have had for years.”