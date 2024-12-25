Maestro In Blue Season 3 OTT Release Date: When Can Indian Viewers Watch The Final Episodes Of The Greek Web Series?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Greek web series Maestro in Blue is set to release its third and final season. This comes after the season's initial airing on Greece's MEGA earlier in December.

Maestro in Blue first premiered on in March 2023, gaining immense popularity worldwide. The series was featured in the daily top 10 lists of over 80 countries, and it held its place in Netflix's global top 10 rankings for several weeks.

In its home country, Greece, the show was a record-breaking hit, staying in the daily top 10 for an impressive 174 days.

The story of Maestro in Blue revolves around a musician who visits a picturesque island to organise a music festival. During his stay, he develops an unexpected romance and becomes deeply entangled in the lives of the island's residents, which includes uncovering a murder mystery.

The show has captivated audiences globally by combining romance, drama and suspense elements. It currently holds a strong 8.2 rating on IMDb, reflecting its widespread acclaim.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Maestro in Blue would return for a second and third season in 2024. The second season, comprising six episodes, premiered on May 17 and received positive fan reviews.

However, the final season is shorter, with only three episodes. These episodes aired on MEGA in Greece during the first week of December before their Netflix debut.

Early release for Greece and Cyprus

Season 3 became available on Netflix on December 3 for viewers in Greece and Cyprus while the global audience will have access to the episodes on December 28.