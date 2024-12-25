Some 49 IDP Families Return To Their Hometown Of Jabrayil
Date
12/25/2024 1:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
In line with President Ilham Aliyev's directives and under the
framework of the First State Program for the Great Return to the
liberated territoriesa another group of IDPs who had been
temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative
buildings left the Qaradağ district of Baku for the newly
reconstructed city of Jabrayil.
Azernews reports that, in this phase, 49
families, totaling 253 individuals, have been relocated to
Jabrayil. The returning residents expressed their heartfelt
gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
for the comprehensive support they have received.
They also conveyed their thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani Army,
which liberated the occupied territories, and to the brave soldiers
and officers who fought for our freedom. The families honored the
memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this
victory.
Currently, in addition to the relocated former internally
displaced persons (IDPs) in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, nearly
30,000 people are now living in the region. This includes those
involved in ongoing projects, as well as employees of government
agencies' local offices, and workers in the health, education,
culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors, all of whom have
resumed their activities in the region.
