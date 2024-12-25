Some 49 IDP Families Return To Their Hometown Of Jabrayil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's directives and under the framework of the First State Program for the Great Return to the liberated territoriesa another group of IDPs who had been temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings left the Qaradağ district of Baku for the newly reconstructed city of Jabrayil.

Azernews reports that, in this phase, 49 families, totaling 253 individuals, have been relocated to Jabrayil. The returning residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support they have received.

They also conveyed their thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the occupied territories, and to the brave soldiers and officers who fought for our freedom. The families honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this victory.

Currently, in addition to the relocated former internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, nearly 30,000 people are now living in the region. This includes those involved in ongoing projects, as well as employees of government agencies' local offices, and workers in the health, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors, all of whom have resumed their activities in the region.