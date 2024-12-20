Jordan Stresses Importance Of Continuing International Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Jordanian of Foreign Affairs stressed Friday the importance of the international community continuing to provide support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), following Sweden's announcement to halt its funding to the agency.

The ministry said, in a statement, that plays an indispensable role for Palestinian refugees, and affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return and compensation in accordance with international law.

It expressed its regret over Sweden's decision to halt funding, and hoping that the Stockholm government will reconsider its decision.

The ministry stressed the need for the international community to continue providing financial and political support to the agency to ensure it continues to provide vital services to Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, and Jordan's rejection of any measures aimed at replacing UNRWA with other United Nations organizations or undermining its mandate and powers or any reduction or diversion of its services provided to refugees.

It pointed out that providing these services is the exclusive responsibility of the agency under its international mandate, and that its powers and responsibilities are not subject to delegation.

The UN General Assembly expressed its support for UNRWA this month, and called on the Israeli entity to respect the agency's mandate and "enable its operations to continue without obstacles or restrictions."