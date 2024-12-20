Chaliyar Doha Women's Committee Marks Qatar National Day

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chaliyar Doha Women's Committee marked Qatar National Day with an event titled Arabic Night. Over 100 attendees, including women and children from various panchayats of Chaliyar Doha were present. The festivities began with children dressed in traditional Arabic attire singing the Qatar national anthem. A series of cultural programmes followed. Women's wing president Muhsina Zameel led the event, co-ordinated by Femina Saleem, Labeeb Thayyil, Dr Asheeka, Labeeb Ashraf, Rimshida, Febi, and Risana.

