Azercell Introduces The AI-Powered“AI Chat Bot”!

Azercell, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, introduces
another innovation to the local telecommunications market with the
launch of its new AI-powered service - the“AI Chat Bot.” This
advanced service is integrated into the Azercell mobile
application, offering users unparalleled convenience and
efficiency.
Starting today, the "AI Chat Bot" is available through the
"Chat" section of the Azercell app, ensuring around-the-clock
assistance for customer inquiries. Android users can already enjoy
this feature, with IOS compatibility launching soon. Customers
simply need to update their app to the latest version to access
this transformative service.
Key Benefits of the“AI Chat Bot”:
- Instant inquiry processing
- Reduced waiting times
- Accurate and efficient responses
The latest app update also introduces a special section,
allowing users to submit feedback and suggestions to further
enhance the app's functionality.
Building on its history of innovation, Azercell was the first in
the market to launch an AI-powered virtual assistant, "AiCell,"
last year. Designed to communicate in Azerbaijani, "AiCell"
independently handles a wide range of customer inquiries and
seamlessly redirects requests to the IVR or a live operator when
needed.
Both the "AI Chat Bot" and "AiCell" are continuously evolving to
meet growing customer demands and set new standards for customer
experience in the telecommunications industry.
Azercell remains at the forefront of technological advancements,
dedicated to easing access to cutting-edge services and empowering
the lives of its subscribers.
Update your Azercell app today and discover the transformative
power of artificial intelligence!
