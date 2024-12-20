Amman Citadel Lit Up In Line With Jordan's Hosting 2025 Global Disability Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- One of the most significant archaeological and touristic sites in Amman, Amman Citadel, was illuminated, on Friday, by the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, this event also marked the beginning of a marketing campaign for the Global Disability Summit, which will be hosted by Jordan, Germany, and the International Disability Alliance in Berlin in April of next year.By releasing a series of awareness messages, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the Global Disability Summit's themes, objectives, and submission procedures. The campaign's main strategy is to spread these messages via social media platforms by utilizing a variety of awareness-raising tools and resources in innovative ways that are accessible to individuals with disabilities. The region's nations as well as a few chosen nations in Asia, Latin America, and Africa are the focus of the effort.The campaign's primary colors, yellow and dark blue, were used by the higher council illuminate the Citadel location. Color contrast is a key component in helping people with visual impairments interact more effectively with their environment, and the use of these colors was one of the primary indicators of the needs for accessibility and facilitating arrangements for those who are visually impaired. People with visual impairments can more easily distinguish between objects when there is a greater color difference between the surrounding elements.Amman Citadel was selected because it offers an environment that makes it easier for individuals with disabilities to access its facilities and archaeological sites. Additionally, it is connected to one of the summit's main axes, which emphasized the significance of accessibility in promoting the full integration of individuals with disabilities.Notably, the Global Disability Summit is an unique worldwide mechanism that seeks to enhance the quality of life for those with disabilities and coordinate activities among pertinent stakeholders at the local, regional, and international levels in the inclusive development of disability. On April 2 and 3, next year, the Federal Republic of Germany, Jordan, and the International Disability Alliance (IDA) will host it in Berlin.